Ametorwotsi Wins Three Gold Medals In Special Olympics Games

Sprinter Tetteh Ametorwotsi from the Volta region clinched three gold medals in the 100 metres, 200 metres and in the long jump category at the Special Olympics Ghana games held in Accra.

The event held at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra witnessed athletes from various regions of the country competing in different divisions.

Divisions were based on athlete's physical abilities, with stronger athletes competing in division one.

In the boy's division one, 100metres and 200 metres category, it was Amertorwotsi from the Volta Region who stole the show with the time of 25.66seconds and 12.25 seconds respectively.

The first runner-up of the men's 100 metres and 200 metres also went to Ato Tagoe from the Central region whiles Alfred Bossompem of the Western region finished third with both athletes making 12.38, 12.42 seconds and 27.00 and 27.34 seconds respectively.

The girl's 100 metres division one, saw Princess Ayin from the Volta region winning with a time of 13.92 seconds whiles Hannah Dantakor from the Western and Fuseina Fuseini from the Volta region placed second and third respectively.

In the girl's division one 200 metres, Hannah Dantakor took home the gold medal after clocking 30.61 seconds whiles Fuseina Fuseini and Victoria Obeng placed second and third.

In the boy's division, two 100 metres and 200 metres category witnessed Haruna Habib of the Northern region winning gold whiles Isaac Okyere of the Greater Accra emerged as the first runner-up.

Kwame Amoateng finished as the second runner-up in the 200 meters as Latif Tofic did same in the 100 meters.

The girl's division two 100 metres saw Diana Tuazo finished first winning gold whiles Stephanie Asamoah and Lawrencia Serwah Ababio finished second and third respectively.

The girl's division two 200 meters witnessed Lawrencia Serwah Ababio walking home with gold as Eunice Obordjor and Abigail Agyapong placed second and third respectively.

The high jump competition also witnessed Ametorwotsi claiming the gold as Ebenezer Sey and Daniel Donkor walked home with silver and bronze respectively.

The football category saw Western Region beating Central Region 2-0 to claim the gold.

The Technical Director of the Special Olympics Ghana, Mr Emmanuel Kwabena Baidoo pleaded to government and Corporate Ghana to support them.

Team Ghana will be participating in the World Games at Abu Dhabi (U.A.E) in March 2019 after winning four silver medals in the last edition at Los Angeles, USA.