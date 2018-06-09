Number12: Ban Nyantakyi For Life – Anas Urges FIFA

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is urging world football governing body, FIFA to ban former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi from all football-related activities for life.

In a petition filed by his lawyers Cromwell Gray LLP, Anas said the audio-visual evidence gathered by himself and his TigerEye PI team showed that Mr Nyantakyi had breached a number of FIFA’s regulations and codes, warranting a lifetime ban from the game for the former GFA boss.

The 10-page petition documented all the indicting comments made by Kwesi Nyantakyi in Anas’ documentary titled ‘Number12’, which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.

The video, among other things, captured top officials of the football association in compromising positions, including its President at the time, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who allegedly took a bribe to illegally secure a $15 million sponsorship deal for Ghana’s local league, which would have seen him pocket about 20% of the sponsorship sum, against FIFA and GFA’s regulations.

Anas’ petition said Kwesi Nyantakyi’s conduct, also amounted to an abuse of office and conflict of interest.

Meanwhile, FIFA has already handed Kwesi Nyantakyi a 90-day ban as it begins a thorough investigation into the matter.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, until the temporary ban was a Member of the FIFA Council, Member of the FIFA Associations Committee, First Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who has since resigned from his position as president of the GFA is already facing investigations from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The probe into Nyantakyi’s conduct followed a complaint filed by President Akufo-Addo after watching excerpts of Anas' video that showed the former using the president’s name to persuade foreign investors to part with $12 million in order to facilitate the approval of government contracts for them.

The government has since initiated moves to dissolve the Ghana Football Association in the aftermath of the crisis.