MP Threatens To Drag GFA Officials Out Their Office

Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond has warned officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), not to report to their office on Monday or he will personally go there and drag them out.

Following Governments press release giving the directive that they are taking steps to dissolve the GFA, Mr Hammonds says he does know anything about taking steps but rather he knows the GFA has been dissolved. He has thus given a stern warning to the FA officials to stay away from the premises of the football Governing body.

“I don’t know about taking steps. Maybe it's semantics. If by Monday I hear that the guys are still up there in the office, I will go to the GFA office myself and drag them out”, he threatened.

The government made a press release after the premiere of the Number 12 expose by investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas stating that they are taking steps towards dissolving the GFA. The release was backed by evidence of corruption in the Number 12 documentary which exposed the rot and ills killing the game in our country.

Speaking to some media men, the Honorable Member of Parliament disclosed that some of them had become fed up of how things have been going in the football circle and due to that they decided to look at them with a blind eye.

He applauds Government for dissolving the GFA based on the argument that it is the best decision to help sanitize the rot in football.

He adds that Governments intervention was necessary due to the fact that the association uses the Country’s money so it is fair that somebody is accountable for what they do there.

He believes that the same way when ministers fault and are fired, the people of the GFA should face the same thing and be dealt with when they commit an offence.

“The GFA is for Ghana and should be held accountable for any wrongdoing”, he said.

In spite of all his threats, the MP for Adansi Asokwa urged anyone who has a problem with Governments decision to dissolve the GFA to go to court.