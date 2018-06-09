I Was Deceived By Scammers - Former GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi says he did no wrong in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé insisting he was deceived by a group of scammers [TigerEye PI].

Following the airing of the "Number 12" documentary by the ace journalist, Mr Nyantakyi issued a statement apologizing to the President of the country, Nana Akufo Addo, the vice president Dr Bawumia and the other names of high profile personalities he mentioned in the video.

But according to him, he was deceived by people who he thought were genuine and could actually invest in the country.

"I wish to apologise to my family, work colleagues, friends, associates and the people of Ghana for the disappointment my indiscretion has caused them. This is by no means an admission of wrongdoing for issues on the video," the statement said.

Mr Nyantakyi went on to admit no wrongdoing insisting he was scammed by the undercover reporters with whom he came into contact with Northern Regional FA Chairman Abdulai Alhassan.

"In the said report I committed a series of errors of indiscretion. I gravely associated the highest office of the land -the presidency- with private discussions I had with 'Scammers' who deceived me into thinking they were genuine persons interested in investing in our country."

Kwesi Nyantakyi has been handed a 90 days provisional ban by the Ethics Committee of FIFA on Friday.