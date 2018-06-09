Number12: We’ll Not Terminate Our Contract With GFA – StarTimes

Media sponsors of the Ghana Premier League, StarTimes have said that they will not terminate their 10-year sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association following damning revelations of massive corruption in local football.

Ms Akorfa Djakui, Head of Marketing at StarTimes Ghana Limited in an interview said the development will not mar the relationship between her outfit and the Ghana Football Association.

The government on Thursday announced that it was taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after it expressed shock and outrage over the revelations by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his TigerEye PI team.

The video among other things captured top officials of the football association including its President Kwesi Nyantakyi taking bribes to influence the offer of an invitation of players to the national team, influencing the duration of playing time offered to some players and influencing the selection of unfit players and referees to participate in games.

Also, more than 100 referees were caught on tape taking bribes to manipulate the outcome of games in a team's favour.

But according to Ms Djankui, the company wishes to continue with its $17 million sponsorship deal with the GFA despite the crisis.

She noted that her outfit would be ready to work with any administration as they remained calm waiting for things to be resolved at the GFA.

“We are the official broadcast partners of the GFA and so we do not think we should be affected in any way. Indeed we had a partnership with the GFA, we had a contract which I'm sure is available, the probing might go as far as checking what we signed with them and so on,” Ms Djankui noted.

“We believe that if the Ghana Football is going to be overhauled, then we need to position ourselves to partner whoever would be in charge if the FA would come back. If some other bodies would be put in place to regulate football in Ghana we are ever ready to support Football in Ghana,” he added.

StarTimes, a major investor in the local game signed the 10-year contract with the GFA in 2016.