Joe Dodoo Set To Seal Blackpool FC Loan Move

Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo is reportedly close to joining English League One side Blackpool FC in the summer transfer window.

Dodoo joined Scottish giants Rangers FC from Premier League side Leicester City in 2016 and went on to bag five goals in 27 matches in his debut season.

But the 22-year-old was shipped on loan to English side Charlton Athletic after failing to nail down regular playing minutes.

However, he spent large parts of the season on the fringes at Charlton before his loan was cancelled midway through the season.

According to reports in the UK, the Ghanaian is inching closer to a return to England after agreeing on a loan deal to Blackpool FC.

The reports suggest that he will undergo medical on Monday before putting pen to paper.

His current contract with Scottish giants Rangers will expire in summer 2020.

Dodoo is yet to earn a call-up to play for Ghana at any level.

