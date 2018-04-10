Karela United: 12 Facts About Nigerian-Owned Ghana Premier League Club

Newly promoted side Karela United FC have had a decent start to the Ghana Premier League.

The Nzemaland-based club lies on ninth with four points after three matchdays. With all the three clubs relegated from the just ended Premier League season having been promoted in the same season, Karela's good start could help stop them from suffering the same fate.

Tasting Premiership football for the first time and being almost an unknown entity in the league has to lead to questions about the story. Here are 15 facts you need to know:

* The club was formed in October 2013, after a Nigerian senator, David Cobbina Brigidi took over a club formerly called Metropolitan Sporting Club (Metro SC) in the second half of the 2013/2014. He then changed the name to Karela United.

* Brigidi's business interests in Ghana also include Kariela Oil & Gas Nigeria, Kariela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Kariela Oil & Gas Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners) and South Field Petroleum.

* Karela is the first club from the Nzema area of south-west Ghana to play in the Ghana Premier League.

* Crosby Awuah Memorial Park is the home ground., with a capacity of 8,000. It's located at Ayinase in the Ellembelle district of the Western Region.

* The facility was commissioned on 7th February 2016 and it's quickly become a fortress as the home side has gone 67 games unbeaten since it's construction (W61 D6).

* Club slogan: Pride & Passion.

* The team's monthly wage bill is about GHâ‚µ37,000, with the highest paid player taking Ghâ‚µ800 a month and the least getting GH â‚µ300.

* Karela United competed in Zone Two of the 2014/15 Division One League season and placed fifth.

* Johnson Smith got himself in the club's history books as the first coach to guide Karela to the Ghana Premier League.

* Karela were the first to gain promotion to the 2018 top flight season from the second tier, having done so with five games to spare and a whopping 21-point gap between themselves and second-placed New Edubiase.

* Karela topped Zone Two with 65 points from 30 matches.

* The club has signed a partnership agreement with Egyptian side Allassiuoty to establish football academy.

