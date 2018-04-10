Exposed! GOC Official Registered Family Members In Fake Ghana Beach Team For Australia

Emerging reports from Ghana's visa scandal in the ongoing Australia Commonwealth Games suggest a top official of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) was deeply involved in securing visas for fake athletes.

Atinkaonline has intercepted a document exposing the 1st Vice President of the GOC, Paul Atchoe as the brain behind the registration of several fake athletes including his relatives.

Ghana was expected to present a total of 72 athletes from 12 sporting disciplines in Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Cycling, Hockey, Swimming, Shooting, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Para-Cycling, Para Power Lifting and Para Athletics.

However, shocking details emerging indicate that Mr Atchoe in collaboration with some other officials of the GOC fictitiously registered some fake persons as athletes, representing the Ghana Beach Volleyball Team.

Meanwhile, Beach Volleyball was NOT part of Team Ghana's official representation for Australia because the team had FAILED to qualify, suggesting the overnight creation was essentially done with fraudulent intent to secure visas.

In the list making rounds as the Ghana Beach Volley Ball team, the GOC 1st Vice President Paul Atchoe, allegedly included two of his family relatives Martin Atchoe & Sampson Atchoe in the Beach Volley Ball Team.

Below are names and officials of the fictitious Ghana Beach Volley Team sent to Australia as part of Team Ghana Contingent:

Jonathan Sarpong

Bismark Adu-Manu (FAKE)

Edward Seidu Ajanako

Amadu Abdul (FAKE)

Paul Akan

Emmanuel Aniniakwaah (FAKE)

Richard Amanor

Martin Atchoe (FAKE-Paul Atchoe relative)

Isaac Barnes

Sampson Atchoe (FAKE-Paul Atchoe relative)

Michael Bruce

Officials:

Richard Boasiako

Gloria Boatemaah

Ahmed Bouda

Taal Drammeh

The Office of National Security has been charged to undertake investigations into the matter which has blighted Ghana's participation in the Commonwealth Games.

Atinka Sports sources understand the said officials will be picked up to explain circumstances leading to the registration of fake names unto fake teams for the games.