Papa Row Steals Cabic Boxing Promotions Show… As Patrick Allotey Stops Dodzie To Win WBO Africa Title

Patrick Allotey became the new WBO Africa super welterweight champion after stopping Frank Dodzi in the sixth round on Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Allotey who is in top form proved too strong for Dodzi who prior to the bout promised to stop the new champion in round three, but that didn’t happen.

Dodzi in round three put pressure on Allotey but he failed to land any clean shots – Allotey was the aggressor.

From round four to six was a one-way traffic for the new champion as he danced, boxed and punched to victory.

Allotey after his victory called for a rematch with Kazakhstan’s Kanat Islam. The Ghanaian lost to Islam two years.

“I want a rematch with Kanat Islam. They robbed me in our first fight so I want to fight him again,” he told media men.

“Now Kanat Islam is ranked high and it is the right time for me to fight him. I know I have the power to beat him because I want to be a World Champion and in order to achieve that you have to fight with the best.

With the win, Allotey has improved his record to 40-3, (30 KO’s), while Dodzi’s current record stands at 19-10, (17 KOs).

The boxing / musical night was stolen by Papa Row, a comedian, rapper and singer who charged the crowd and displayed wonderfully to the admiration and amazement of the fans.

In other supporting bouts, Patrick Ayi defeated Felix Okine to register his first victory in seven fights, while experienced Peter Ato Rickkets also forced Kofi Johnson to retire in the fifth round.

Victus Kemavor was declared a winner by Ref. Roger Barnor and Judge Ataa Eddie Pappoe after his opponent, Edem Badagon seem not to be boxing and was disqualified.

Super bantamweight Solomon Martey was too good for Emmanuel Laryea aka “Horror” who has lost all his seven fights.

Charles Amarteifio of Wisdom Gym was too strong for debutant Issifu Sulley who gave a good account of himself, and new Cabic signing, Emmanuel Quaye won his fifth bout against Togolese John Kudaha, but did not impress the fans.

Sherrif Quaye brought back the action thrills in the last bout as he displayed also stopped Nat Nukpe in round 4.

After the show, Michael Patterson the matchmaker told Yours Truly they have learned many things and hope to put up a better promotion the second time.

Ellis Quaye thanked the media and promised that Cabic would be organizing another programme which is going to draw a bigger crowd.

Some artists who performed were Tic Tac, Choirmaster of Praye fame and sensational Efe Keyz.