Karela United FC Camped At Republicans Football Academy Before Dreams FC Clash

Karela United FC camped at Republicans Football Academy before playing a 0-0 draw with Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League last Sunday.

The Nzema-based used the residential and training facilities on high hill where they serene and eco-friendly environment.

Karela FC's Communications Manager Eric Alagidede said: "We were marveled at first when we came to this place.

''The facility is very good and knowing that it was built by a club in the lower league makes it even more amazing.

''I will not hesitate to recommend the venue to any Premier League side wanting to use the facility for their camping.

''In fact, I will even urge the Ghana Football Association to take advantage of the place."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com