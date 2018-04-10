Frustrated Paa Kwesi Fabin To Axe 'Aged' Players From Asante Kotoko - Report

Asante Kotoko coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has started feeling the heat in the side's dugout following their inconsistent start to the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The prospect of being seventh in the Premier League table and six points off the pace would have been simply unthinkable during pre-season.

A raft of high-profile arrivals including Sylla Mohammed, Frederick Boateng, Wahab Adams and Daniel Darkwah was meant to signal the beginning of a new era for the Porcupine Warriors, and a draw against WAFA at Sogakofe Red Bulls Arena seemed to have brought new hope to their teeming fans.

However, the Reds lagging behind regional rivals AshantiGold by six points off the summit of the table and per their recent performances, Coach Fabin is looking to rescue their season as soon as possible by making swift changes to the playing body.

This has prompted coach of the side Paa Kwesi Fabin to call on management to wield the axe against some players in the team.

Sources close to the club has revealed to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM that, the burly trainer has asked management to give him the powers to get rid of some players citing age factor which has affected the players and his tactical information.

The source could reveal the names of the players but names have already been rumoured inside the Kotoko fraternity who are believed to be suspects of this age claims.

The ambitious Kumasi-based radio station has promised to disclose the name of the players by the end of their matchday 6 encounters against Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.

