Baba Mahama Charges Kotoko Supporters To Rally Behind Them

Baba Mahama has called on the teaming Kotoko supporters to support the team at all times this season and not 'turn your backs on us in difficult moments.'

Kotoko supporters are the happiest and most supporting when the team is churning out positive results, but they easily lose faith in the team and relax in support in bad times.

The players feel their dissatisfaction and understand them, but offensive midfielder Baba Mahama on Thursday urged the fans not to give up on the team in bad times but support and propel them to a successful campaign.

“We footballers make our money by winning games and for a club with benevolent supporters like Kotoko; the benefits for us in winning games and making the fans happy are many. So we desire to win at all times and work hard towards it."

"But, we are human and sometimes don't get things the way we want. But we fight on till things improve and having the backing of the fans makes the turnaround easier. Things may get tough at some stages this season but as players, it’s a plea that the fans do not turn their backs on us but remain solidly behind us. That would hasten our turnaround