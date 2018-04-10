Striker Sadick Adams Close To Injury Return

Sadick Adams could return for Kotoko soon as the striker nears a full recovery from the muscle injury he sustained in February this year.

Sadick Adams has not played since picking up the injury in the first half of the 2nd leg of the Confederation Cup knockout game against CARA Club in Congo Brazzaville.

Confirming the latest development on the player to asantekotokosc.com, member of the Medical Team, Emmanuel Osei Owusu, said the player has recovered and has now started work to improve his body strength and stamina.

"After clinical examinations, we found that the muscle is healed. We have recommended that he starts light training and graduate to active training in due course," he said.

Sadick started gym work last Thursday under the guard of Physical Trainer Derick Osei Owusu for a period expected to last a week. He would begin physical training at the training grounds afterwards.