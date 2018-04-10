CK Akunnor Insists Coach Of The Month Award Will Enliven Him To Give Off Best For AshantiGold

Head coach of AshantiGold has stated that the coach of the month award he won for the month of March will galvanize him to do more in the ongoing season.

The 44-year-old tactician emerged as the winner of the coach of the month for March after beating off competition from WAFA's Klavs Rasmussen and Henry Wellington of Accra Hearts of Oak for the gong.

The former Dreams FC coach guided the Miners to pick 10 points in the month of March - winning three and drawing one to move atop of the Premier League standings.

"Winning the coach of the year will motivate me to do more," he said

"We have started the league well and we just have to continue with whatever we are doing."

"I have told the players not to be complacent because there is more work to be done."

He will hope to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign when they play as guests to Liberty Professionals at the Dansoman Carl Reinhorf Park on Match Day 6.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com