GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Hails Hor

GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human has congratulated the 2017 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Woman, Hor Horlitsu for her successful run at the ongoing Commonwealth games in Australia.

Hor, an Amass student, coached by Anslem Nyavedzie, finished 8th with a time of 11.54 seconds in the final of the women's 100m event in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The final was won by Michelle Lee Ahye (11.14 seconds) of Trinidad and Tobago with Christiana Williams and Gayon Evans of Jamaica coming second and third respectively.

Horlitsu was the only Ghanaian to progress to the final of the athletics event after Gemma Acheampong, Flings Owusu Agyapong and Sean Safo-Antwi failed to qualify from their heats.

Atsu Nyamadi finished 4th in the long jump and 5th in the 400m events in the men's decathlon.

Earlier, he finished 4th in the 100m heat, 6th in the long jump and 5th in the shot put.

He is currently 4th on the standings with a total of 4040 points.

Akua Obeng-Akrofi, finished 3rd in Heat 3 of the women's 400m event in a personal best time of 52.44 seconds to qualify for the next round.

But the feat could not be repeated by Rafiatu Nuhu who finished 5th in a time of 54.02 seconds.

In the para-athletics, Botsyo Nkegbe was 5th in Heat 1 of the men's 1500m T54 event. He recorded a season's best time of 3:25.55.

Felix Acheampong finished 6th in the second heat of the same event.