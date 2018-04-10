Veteran George Owu Leads GPL Clean Sheets

After five matchdays, AshantiGold are in a comfortable lead as they chase a fifth Ghana Premier League title.

And one man who has been key to their success story thus far is George Owu. At 35, Owu continues to prove that age is just a number and experience really matters.

The former Kotoko shot-stopper has been in terrific form, continuing from where he left off last season. Owu re-signed for Ashgold ahead of the second round and he's turned out to be a great acquisition for the Miners, who escaped relegation, due to his exploits.

This term, he has made an excellent start and it comes as no surprise that he leads the pack for most clean sheets - alongside Dreams FC goalie Isaac Amoako. Owu has prevented three of five teams he has faced from scoring.

Owu has marshalled the defence very well with his experience giving them stability at the back. His defenders Richard Osei Agyemang, Ibrahim Sameed and Tijani Joshua owe their impressive form to Owu's presence behind them.

Agyemang has bagged back to back man of the match awards, Tijani is playing like a captain while Sameed is scoring.

Owu has conceded just two goals in 450 minutes but none away from the Len Clay stadium.

Next up for Ashgold and Owu is a trip to Dansoman to face Liberty. It won't be easy but he is expected to be key.