George Afriyie To Lose GFA Vice President Position - Report

After he declared his intention to contest for the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidency seat, George Afriyie has been victimized by some Executive Committee Member of the FA.

Last week Friday, the Liberty Professionals director was stripped off his position as the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman.

Surprisingly, Osei Kweku Palmer who dragged Mr Afriyie to the gutters on radio last week has been appointed as the new chairman of the Black Stars.

Multiple reports have emerged that there is an impasse between Nyantakyi and his vice.

George Afriyie who was appointed as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association to replace Fred Crenstil is on the verge of losing his position.

Ghana FA EXCO member Kojo Yankah in an interview with Accra based Asempa FM described the former Great Olympics Cheif Executive Officer as a traitor for declaring his intention to stand for the position as President of the Nations football governing body.

The Okyeman Planners financier remains the only person to have pronounced his intention to stand for the top position next year