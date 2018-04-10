Invade The Office Of GFA - Captain Smart Tells Gov't

Adom FM's Dwaso Nsem show host, Captain Smart has called on the government to invade the office of Ghana Football Association.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday held a two hours meeting with the president of the Ghana Football Association at the Jubilee House to discuss issues relating to Ghana football.

Multiple reports have emerged that Nana Addo quizzed the CAF 1st vice why football in the country keeps on sinking under his administration but the Wa All Stars financier struggled to give a meaningful answer.

And according to the renowned broadcaster, the country's football governing body has failed to raise the standard of football in the country and have urged the government to invade the office of the Ghana FA.

"If Nana Addo was able to ask Kwesi Nyantakyi that why is Ghana football in shambles, then it is obvious that the leader of football in this country must resign because he has run out of ideas," he told Asempa FM.

"President Nana Addo loves football and he knows how people always complain about the state of football in this country and it is very clear that Kwesi Nyantakyi has nothing to offer Ghana football.

"The Youth and Sports Minister in Rwanda is doing everything with the use of sports to reduce crime so the question is, what are we also doing? We have stadium across the country and we are failing to utilize them.

"GFA has disappointed Ghana and any serious government will invade their office because we cannot keep on spending on football and get the same results.

"If Authorities in Switzerland invaded the office of FIFA, what shows that Authorities in the country cannot do the same?

"We can use football to reduce crime rate in this country but the people at the GFA don't want to adhere to that. We need to get them out of office," he added.