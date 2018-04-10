Ghanaian Bodybuilding Supremo Claims He Can Beat W. W. E Showboy John Cena To Pulp

Ghanaian bodybuilder Kofi Salia popularly known as ‘Asaase’ has claimed that he can humble American showboy John Cena in the ring.

Asaase has won medals in Ghana and has claimed his name on the African continent, after emerging the strongest man in Africa in 2010.

The ‘Super Heavyweight’ power man has taken to radio rave about his own supreme machismo and says he can down W. W. E crown King John Cena.

“I can destroy John Cena. He’s no match for me. I can beat him to pulp,” he told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

The super athlete says he has wowed competitors with his superior drills and claims he can destroy building block with his bear head.