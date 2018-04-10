I Don't Need Kwesi Nyantakyi's Blessing To Contest GFA Presidency Election In 2019 - George Afriyie

The vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has reiterated that he does not need the blessings of Kwesi Nyantakyi to contest for the Ghana FA top post.

The Liberty Professionals director has declared his intention to contest for the Ghana Football Association presidency in 2019 during the celebration of his 50th birthday last month.

Some Executive Committee Member of the FA has slammed George Afriyie for declaring his intention to contest for the top post in 2019.

However, the ExCO have insisted that they will force the CAF 1st vice to rescind his decision and seek for a 5th term in office.

But the seasoned football administrator has indicated that Nyantakyi must stay neutral if he doesn't contest for the elections in 2019 but reiterated that he doesn't the Wa All Stars financier to bless him before he contests.

"If we are to contest for the for the elections in 2019, Kwesi Nyantakyi must stay neutral because all the candidates who will contest are his children.

"He can't give his blessings to anybody but if he wants to do that he can do it secretly but personally, I don't need his blessings to contest.

"For instance, if I am to contest with Kurt Okraku, he [Kwesi Nyantakyi] cannot come out publicly and declare his support for me or Kurt Okraku." he added.