Be A Man Of Your Words - Prez. Akufo-Addo Tells GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is believed to have cautioned Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi not to seek re-election in the 2019 GFA elections.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was at the Jubilee House with Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah and business guru, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo on Monday to deliberate on issues making rounds in Ghana football.

It was unclear why Nana Addo invited the CAF 1st vice president but it has emerged that the president was seeking to find out details about the recent public outcry about the wavering state of the nation’s football.

Reports have also emerged that the Wa All Stars financier pleaded to Nana Addo to back him to seek for a 5th term in office but the first gentleman of the land was not in favour of the idea while the sports minister also stated that it is necessary for Nyantakyi to stick to his earlier public statements not to seek the seat again in 2019.

During the deliberations, the Ghanaian President asked which candidate he feels can best serve his interest but the contingent astonishingly could not mention a name.

George Afriyie has clinically watered down any doubt he might pull out of the race to contest for the Ghana FA Presidential elections in 2019.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has been in office as the president of the country's football governing body since December 2005 and have repeatedly reiterated that he will seek for re-election in 2019 but after the declaration of George Afriyie to contest for the Ghana FA presidency last month, some Executive Committee Members of the Ghana FA has lambasted the Liberty Professionals director after his declaration.

Last week, Kojo Yankah who is the RFA chairman of Western Region and Osei Kweku Palmer who is the Owner of Tema Youth Football Club insisted they [ExCO] will force Nyantakyi to contest for the GFA presidency elections in 2019.