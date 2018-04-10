Kwabena Kwabena To Perform At 43rd SWAG Awards

Multiple award-winning highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, would be at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, May 04, to perform at the 43rd Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards night.

Kwabena Kwabena, is the first high profile musician to be announced by the association ahead of the theatre event, to be organized by SWAG in the 43-year history of the awards night.

A statement from the secretariat of SWAG said the musician and the Association would soon announce the partnership at a special event.

The longest existing sports awards in the country is expected to attract over 800 guests, made up of sportsmen and women, administrators and well-wishers.

The 'Adult Music' hit-maker would rock the audience with great love tunes from his old and current albums.

An accomplished singer and songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena began music at a tender age of 14 where he led the church choir. Born George Kwabena Adu, he saw his big break in 2004 with his popular song 'Asor', a classical highlife style which still remains a favourite to many Ghanaian music lovers.

He is expected to thrill athletes, officials and administrators on the night to tunes from his hit songs such as 'Ka Kyere Me', 'Trodom', 'Fakye Me', Me Ne Woa', 'Bue Kwan', Bye Bye', among others.

His hard work and talent have won him many awards among which includes; Ghana Music Awards Best Vocal Performance and Best Song Writer of the year.