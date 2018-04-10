Meet The 16-Year Old Long Distance Prodigy - Precious Nyarba

Ghana indeed abounds in many sporting talents, spread across the length and breadth of the country and these talents keep emerging on regular basis.

One of such talents is, 16 years old Precious Nyarba, who demonstrated resilience, sheer bravery, commitment and dedication within two days, by running a total distance 73 Kilometers.

Nyarba, a regular long distance runner who has participated in several Marathons across the country, was part of the athletes, who competed in the 31-kilometre Mountain Marathon organized by the Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) and Medivents Consult and placed 12th out of the over 75 athletes, who participated.

Young and energetic Nyarba, made a time of two hours and 54 minutes and 37 seconds, in a race that started from Nkawkaw Goil Filling station and ended at Abene.

She became the overall winner for the female category, on Saturday, March 31, 2018, and surprisingly, showed up two days later in the second edition of the Akyem Marathon on Monday, April 2.

Nyarba, defied fatigue and demonstrated sheer resilience again in the Akyem Marathon and successfully completed the 42-kilometre race, and again emerged winner of the female category.

The youngster, who hails from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and a student from the Buokrom Junior High School 'A', is definitely a material for consideration as a budding athlete, who could become a big star in the near future.

Nyarba, in an interview with GNA Sports, said Kwahu Mountain Marathon was the toughest she had ever participated in, but it gave her a better preparation for her to contest for other events.

'I have been participating in other marathons across the country but this one was the toughest among all.

'The mountains were steep and long, which required more energy and determination but I was poised to make it and I did it,' she added.

According to the young JHS student, she has plans of participating in many events in the year and subsequent years to condition her well for a place in the Ghana athletics team, where she could make name for Ghana and myself.

Interestingly, this is not the first time, Nyarba, had exhibited such a unique performance, as she demonstrated same last year when she won the female edition during the inaugural Asante Akyem Marathon last year, and 48 hours earlier she had finished second 10,000m race held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Another striking point in the performance of Nyarba is that fact that, she was discovered by Isaac Nii Lamptey of the Ghana Police Service, who doubles as her coach.

Nyarba, is a prospect for the nation when it comes to long-distance events in Ghana. The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (NSA) must take a keen interest in her training and development.