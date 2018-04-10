Aduana Stars Ready For Both League CAF Duties

Yussif Abubakar, head coach of Aduana Stars, has said, his side is not giving priority to any competition, but rather focused on retaining the league title and making an impact in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup as well.

He said 'as long as Aduana Stars are taking part in both competitions, they would be committed to both silverware'.

'We are not bothered by playing in both the CAF Cup and the league. We are preparing for both competitions.

'We would make sure we deliver both competitions if possible,' he added.

The 'Ogya' lads on Sunday, walloped their opponents from Madagascar, Fosa Juniors 6-1, at the Osgayefo Agyemang Badu Stadium, Dormaa.

The win leaves Aduana with the second leg away in Madagascar, the only hurdle to overcome to reach the group stages of the CAF Cup.

Coach Abubarkar in an interview with GNA Sports, commended his team for their mental strength, after coming from a goal down to secure that scoreline.

He said the win was as a result of hard work and the technical discipline on the part of the players.

He said he was looking forward to a similar performance when they take on Inter Allies in their next league game.

He said the two-leg encounter was not over regardless of the scoreline, and that Aduana would equally have to fight to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Confed Cup.

Aduana Stars are currently 14th on the 2018 GPL league table with four points and two outstanding games against Liberty Professionals and Medeama SC.

On the teams' position on the log, he said until the outstanding matches, were cleared, their position cannot be determined.