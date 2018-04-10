modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Mentally Lazy Chri...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
18 minutes ago | Sports News

Mahatma Otoo Bangs In Goal No.12 As Balikesirspor Win In Turkish Second-Tier

Ghanasoccernet.com
Mahatma Otoo Bangs In Goal No.12 As Balikesirspor Win In Turkish Second-Tier

Striker Mahatma Otoo registered his 12th goal of the season for Turkish second-tier side Balikesirspor in their 2-1 win over Denizlispor on Monday.

The former Hearts of Oak talisman opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

He was influential in the second goal which scored on 19 minutes by the home side.

Otoo, 26, was making his 27th league appearance for Balikesirspor who lie seventh on the table after 30 rounds of the match.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Latest Video News Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line