Mahatma Otoo Bangs In Goal No.12 As Balikesirspor Win In Turkish Second-Tier

Striker Mahatma Otoo registered his 12th goal of the season for Turkish second-tier side Balikesirspor in their 2-1 win over Denizlispor on Monday.

The former Hearts of Oak talisman opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

He was influential in the second goal which scored on 19 minutes by the home side.

Otoo, 26, was making his 27th league appearance for Balikesirspor who lie seventh on the table after 30 rounds of the match.

