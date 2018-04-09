George Afriyie Advises Nyantakyi: "Don't Seek Re-Election!"

Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful George Afriyie has advised President Kwesi Nyantakyi to stay true to his word and not stand for re-election next year.

This comes after calls from key GFA Executive Committee members, Winfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and Kojo Yankah, for Nyantakyi to reverse his decision and vie for a fourth term.

The two believe that nobody - not even Vice President Afriyie, who has officially announced he will be competing for the 2019 polls - is capable or ready to lead the governing body.

But Afriyie wants Nyantakyi to ignore those calls, reminding him that his credibility as a law practitioner is at stake.

''Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi is the President of Ghana Football Association, First vice president of CAF and a FIFA Executive council member. He granted an interview to Graphic Sports, Joy FM and Vision 1 FM all on three different occasions and said he’s not standing for elections again,'' he told Nhyira FM on Monday.

''What I want everybody to understand is that those were his words. If he changes his mind tomorrow with the word trust in the bracket of the man of his stature, he knows the consequences.''

''A man of his stature as a lawyer, if you say something on three occasions and you later change your mind you lose the trust people have for you.''