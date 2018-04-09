GFA Elections: Embattled George Afriyie Gets Key Eddie Doku Defense

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman Eddie Doku has jumped to the defense of George Afriyie, urging him disregard persons who want him to apologize for declaring his intentions to contest the GFA presidency.

Vice President Afriyie, last month, revealed he will be running to succeed his outgoing boss Kwesi Nyantakyi but his announcement has earned criticism rather than expected admiration.

Two members of Ghana FA Executive Committee, Winfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and Kojo Yankah have said Afriyie was wrong, adding that declaration was in a haste, a betrayal to Nyantakyi and an act to sabotage the Association hence he should render an unqualified apology.

But the newly appointed Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee thinks otherwise.

Eddie Doku

“I don't buy into the idea that he should apologize, although I believe he came out too early, why should he apologize to anyone for coming out too early?'' he quizzed.

“Maybe that is his strategy, he wants to President and there were all indications that the sitting President says he is not seeking for re-election so if he chooses to come out that time, he might have his reasons,” he told Hot FM in Accra.

Following his declaration, It appears Afriyie, a one time favourite of top personalities in the FA is out of favour.

On Saturday, he lost his position as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee. Is it a ploy to frustrate the outspoken administrator?