VIDEO... George Afriyie Cautions GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Not To Seek For Re-Election In 2019

The vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Akwasi Afriyie has called on Kwesi Nyanatkyi not to seek for re-elections in 2019.

The CAF 1st vice president who doubles as the Ghana Football Association head has repeatedly reiterated that he will not seek for re-elections in 2019 when his term in office expires after assuming office in December 2005.

But after George Afriyie declared his ambition to contest for the Ghana FA presidency in 2019, some Executive Committee Members of the Ghana Football Association has lambasted him insisting they will force Kwesi Nyantakyi to rescind his decision and seek for a 5th term in office.

However, the seasoned football administrator who doubles as the Liberty Professionals director has warned the Wa All Stars owner to be a man of his words.

