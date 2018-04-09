George Afriyie Reveals What Will Happen To Kwesi Nyantakyi If He Rescind His Decision And Contest For 2019 GFA Presidency Election

The vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie called Kwesi Nyantakyi not to seek for re-election in the 2019 Ghana FA presidency elections.

After assuming office in December 2005 as the president of the country's football governing body, Kwesi Nyantakyi has repeatedly reiterated that he will not seek for re-election in 2019 when his term in office expires.

However, some Executive Members of the Ghana Football Association have called on the CAF 1st vice president to rescind his decision and seek for a 5th term in office after George Afriyie declared his ambition to contest for the Ghana FA presidency election in 2019 during the celebration of his 50th birthday.

But the Liberty Professionals director speaking to Kumasi based Nhyira FM in an interview, he noted that Kwesi Nyantakyi knows the consequences if rescind his decision and contest for the elections in 2019.

"I will repeat this statement again because I have said it on GTV.

"Kwesi Nyantakyi is the president of the Ghana Football Association, the 1st vice president of CAF and also FIFA Executive Council Member.

"He [Kwesi Nyantakyi] has granted an interview with Graphic Sports, Joy FM and Vision One FM all on three different occasions and he insisted that he will not seek for re-elections in 2019.

"What I want everybody to understand is that those were Kwesi Nyantakyi's words but if he rescinds his decision tomorrow and comes back and seek for re-election, what I want people to understand is that he knows the consequences he will face when he rescind his decision and seeks for re-election," he added.

George Afriyie has been slammed and criticized by some Members of the Ghana Football Association after his declaration.