Zidane Includes Academy Midfielder In Real Squad Ahead Of Juventus Clash

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has turned his attention towards the La Liga giants’ academy and has included Miguel Baeza in the first team training, two days prior to the Juventus clash.

The Cordoba-born attacking midfielder turned 18 last month and has been in fine form for the Under-16 and Under-17s. He was promoted to the Spanish capital club’s Under-19 side and has continued to impress, having joined their academy six years ago.

Baeza is not new to training with the first team players, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. During the last international break, the French manager included him in the training, even though the majority of the stars were with their national team.

The teenager was seen posing for a photo with Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Achraf Hakimi and several other Real players. The European champions will host Juventus in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. The first leg in Turin saw the Old Lady suffer a 3-0 defeat.