Former Liberty Professionals Midfielder Yahaya Tetteh To Be Buried On Tuesday

Former Liberty Professionals midfielder Yahaya Tetteh will be buried tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Osu Cemetery in Accra.

The late Yahaya Tetteh, who is the father of Russia-based Ghanaian international Aziz Tetteh and a younger brother of the late Alhaji Sly Tetteh passe-on on Sunday.

The burial process will follow the last Islamic prayer for the dead (Janaazah) at their residence, at Osu Dankwa Circle, near the Prisons Canteen before he is finally buried.

Yahya Tetteh who died last Sunday was a former player of Liberty Professionals and has been described as one the best midfielders the club ever produced.

Yahaya, whose death has come as a big blow to the entire football family was also the in-law of former Black Stars playmaker Derek Boateng.

