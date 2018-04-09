Rozaay Management Organises Clinic For Young Basketball Players

Rozaay Management, a Toronto based charity organisation has organised a clinic for basketball players from selected schools in Accra and Kumasi.

Over 100 students from the two cities, who are into basketball were taken through professional drills and skill perfection by coaches from Rozaay Management who have played and coached at the university level.

The final day of the basketball series happened at the ICGC basketball court in Accra, where 20 players from selected schools in Accra took part in the drill.

As part of the company's commitment towards charity, it donated books and sneakers to all the players who were involved in all the three series of training sessions. Seasoned basketball coaches also offered career guidance to the young players who aim to get to the top level.

Mr Randy Osei, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Rozaay Management said he was motivated to help these young talents, after his first visit to Ghana, where he realised the players needed basic drills to polish their God-given talent.

He said that the players he saw playing at the time didn't have the basic materials such as sneakers to play the sport.

'I came to Ghana in 2016 for my first visit. I checked the basketball courts around - like the Accra Academy court, University of Ghana, Legon court, some other schools and realised the kids can play but they needed more help and instructions.

'I started a charity and last year October we collected sneakers and sent them to a couple of orphanages in Ghana and I wanted us to teach basketball as well,' Mr Osei said.

'We want to help the kids to get better at basketball and become better young men.

'We would come back and do some clinics for coaches next time because the coaches are the ones that are here with the players,' he added.