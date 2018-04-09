2018 CAF CONFED CUP: We Have No Chance Of Qualifying - Fosa Juniors Coach

Fosa Juniors head coach, Bob Kootwijk has indicated that his side has no chance of qualifying ahead of their return leg encounter with Aduana Stars in the CAF Confederation Cup eliminator.

The Malagasy FA Cup holders were hammered 6-1 in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup tie against Aduana Stars, at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Sunday.

Following their heavy demolition, in the first leg, Coach Bootwijk insisted that the tie is over hence they will play for pride in the return encounter, which will come off in a fortnight time.

"We make 1-0, and quickly after that was the 1-1 and mentally that was not good," the Dutch coach said in the post-match interview.

"After that very quickly there was the penalties, it became 1-3 so when you have a young team you have to get up. So I can easily say this is a match between the big boys and the small boys."

Quizzed if they still have a chance of progressing, the honest Coach indicated they can only play for the honour. Fosa Juniors will have to beat Aduana by 5-0 to progress.

"We are only going to play for honour," he said following the 6-1 thrashing.

Fosa Juniors were making their maiden appearance in the competition after winning the FA Cup in Madagascar.