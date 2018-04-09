Uncle T United Rues Lions Draw

President of Uncle T United FC, Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers) has rued his side's stalemate results in their matchday four clash in Tema on Saturday.

The Prampram-based side dominated play in most parts of the game, particularly in the first half. At a point, they (Uncle T) came close to hitting the back of the net but Accra Lions denied them the opportunity.

TT Brothers in a post-match interview said “In fact, we didn't come here for a draw, our target was to pick all the points, we played well especially in the first half but we failed in a goal-bound attempt.

“The technical team will meet to correct what accounted for the stalemate. But I must say it was not a bad result, picking a point in an away game is commendable, it's good. We wanted to stretch the lead, but I as I said, it is not a bad scoreline.”

Saturday's results still keep Uncle T United FC unbeaten record intact.

Uncle T United will play Amidaus FC in their next game at Prampram this Sunday.