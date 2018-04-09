modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Sports News

Uncle T United Rues Lions Draw

Daily Guide
Uncle T United Rues Lions Draw

President of Uncle T United FC, Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers) has rued his side's stalemate results in their matchday four clash in Tema on Saturday.

The Prampram-based side dominated play in most parts of the game, particularly in the first half. At a point, they (Uncle T) came close to hitting the back of the net but Accra Lions denied them the opportunity.

TT Brothers in a post-match interview said “In fact, we didn't come here for a draw, our target was to pick all the points, we played well especially in the first half but we failed in a goal-bound attempt.

“The technical team will meet to correct what accounted for the stalemate. But I must say it was not a bad result, picking a point in an away game is commendable, it's good. We wanted to stretch the lead, but I as I said, it is not a bad scoreline.”

Saturday's results still keep Uncle T United FC unbeaten record intact.

Uncle T United will play Amidaus FC in their next game at Prampram this Sunday.

Latest Video News Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line