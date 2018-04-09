Owiredu Thrashes Otumfuo Mpaboahene To Retain Title

TEAM DAN Owiredu has retained its giant trophy by walloping Nana Yaw Owusu's team to win this year's Squash Tournament, which is played annually to mark the Easter festivities at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Squash Club in Kumasi.

Seasoned squash players like Opeele, Kwadwo Dekyi, Eric Boateng, Francis Kwofie, Adu Boakye Snr, Lawyer Oppong, Tanko, Vincent, Gilbert, Ofori and Clement, represented Team Dan Owiredu, who is a patron of the club.

They faced equally-good squash players like Eric Mensah, Olu, Sammy Adu Boakye, Akoto, Ernesto, Yaw Boafo, BB, Nana Poku and Fuzy, among others, who played for Team Nana Yaw Owusu, who is also a patron of the club.

The annual tournament is played between teams of the two patrons of the club, Nana Yaw Owusu, the Mpaboahene of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Dan Owiredu, the ex-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AngloGold Ashanti.

The Mpaboahene's team made a lot of noise about their readiness to avenge a painful defeat they suffered at the hands of their opponents during last year's edition of the competition, which was very competitive.

But despite their bragging, history was repeated as Team Dan Owiredu, easily repeated the dose on Team Nana Yaw Owusu, to take home the giant golden trophy and the several mouthwatering prizes at stake.

The defending champions started the competition on a blistering note by exhibiting exquisite squash skills, which made life extremely unbearable for their hapless opponents, who struggled to find their feet all day.

Team Dan Owiredu, who appeared more prepared, sustained the heat on their weak opponents from the beginning to the end, as they carried the day by 8 games to 2, which ensured that they retained the giant trophy, which they won last year to their trophy cabinet.