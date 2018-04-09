Henry Wellington Crestfallen After Hearts of Oak Thumping At Berekum Chelsea

Hearts of Oak coach Henry Wellington has expressed his disappointment in their 3-0 loss to Berekum Chelsea in Week 5 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians, who were coming off a back to back win saw their recent surge up collapse after they were beaten by the blues.

"I am disappointed so much with the result. I was not expecting this kind of result because we came here to pick at least a point and this result, I'm totally disappointed and don't know what to say," he said after the game.

Stephen Amankona, Ibrahim Mohammed and Collins Ameyaw scored for the home side.

Meanwhile, Coach Wellington, who was shocked by the results added his side failed in certain positions.

"Some positions did not function well. I don't want to mention names but when we go back we will talk to everybody and they will know their mistakes."

"I am going back to work on it because some position did not function well."

Hearts have now dropped to the 7th spot and will next face Wa All Stars at their make-shift home, the Cape Coast Stadium.

