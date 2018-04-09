Kanu Nwankwo Distances Self From Presidential Race

Former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo has dissociated himself from the campaign for the 2019 presidency, saying he does not know where and how his name has been linked to the race for Aso Rock Villa.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, Kanu said he was surprised to see his poster on the Internet campaigning for the Presidency, adding, “I have not in any capacity announced such ambition. I do not know where such story emanated from.

“As a Nigerian, I will be glad to be in such a position if it is God’s will. I also will make an official declaration if such idea comes my way. At this point in time, I am not seeking any political position.”

Kanu was in Lagos for the launch of the Ultimate Football TV Reality Show, which he was unveiled as the ambassador.

He said his desire to be part of the project was because part of the proceeds from the programme would be used to fund the Kanu Heart Foundation, adding that the Ultimate Football Fan TV Reality Show will also help in increasing the awareness of the game at the domestic and international levels.

Kanu also urged football fans keen to be rewarded for keeping abreast with the happenings in soccer and their favourite clubs to play the game with just N1000 through registering online or at the designated banks.

On the World Cup, the former African footballer of the year said Nigeria could reach the semifinals if Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr corrected the lapses in the team before the competition begins.