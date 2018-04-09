Australia Visa Fraud: We’ll Welcome Probe – GOC

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana (CGA) say their outfit will welcome any investigation into deportation of some 50 supposed Ghanaian journalists who traveled to Australia with the country’s delegation to cover the Commonwealth Games.

This comes after the Ministry of Youth and Sports had requested National Security to investigate the debacle.

The Sports Ministry, the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the GOC have been accused of facilitating the acquisition of the visas as the travel documents presented by the affected individuals were genuine even though they did not appear to be journalists.

But a statement signed by the Chef de Mission, Mohammed Sahnoon, said the GOC is ready for any independent findings.

“We welcome any investigation into the matter to expose those involved in this fraudulent conduct. Our athletes are poised for the games and at this time wish to concentrate and exert their energies towards the games to achieve their objectives”.

“We, however, wish to plead with you all that at this moment our focus, thoughts and prayers must be with our athletes, some of whom are already putting up some amazing performances,” Sahnoon stated.