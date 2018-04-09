Salah Named PFA Player Of The Month For March

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named as the PFA player of the month for March.

The Egypt international scored six times in four matches against Newcastle, Manchester United, Watford and Crystal Palace over the month, while also adding an assist.

Many neutrals thought Sadio Mane should have been sent off for a deliberate handball in the second half.

But Jurgen Klopp appears to have polished a gem in Salah, whom he bought for £34.3million last summer from Roma.

Unfortunately, Red fans are being left sweating on his fitness ahead of their return Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City.

Five-times European champions Liverpool hold a 3-0 advantage going into the game at the Etihad.

And after confidence-bruising defeats to two local rivals in the Reds and Manchester United, big questions remain over City’s character.