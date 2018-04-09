Ashgold 2 : 0 Asante Kotoko [HIGHLIGHT]

Ashanti Gold recorded their fourth win of the season by beating regional rivals Asante Kotoko 2-0 in Obuasi.

The Miners piled pressure on the Porcupine Warriors in the second half but the away side put their bodies on the line to prevent the home side from scoring.

In the 74th minute, Ashanti Gold’s hard work paid off as Samad Ibrahim opened the scoring after he headed home Appiah McCarthy’s well-taken corner-kick.

One minute later, Ashanti Gold doubled their lead through a fine strike by Shafiu Mumuni with an assist by Richard Ella Djodi.

Kotoko regrouped and late in the game they came close in reducing the deficit but Mawuli Osei’s strike hit the side post.

Ashantigold ended the game with an incredible performance and victory over Asante Kotoko.