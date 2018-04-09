GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Meet Prez. Akufo Addo Today At Flagstaff House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will meet the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi today at the Flagstaff House.

The Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah and business guru, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo have all been invited to the meeting.

It is unclear why the President Nana Addo want to meet the CAF 1st vice president.

However, reports suggest that Kwesi Nyantakyi will be advised not to see re-election in the 2019 GFA presidency elections after assuming office in December 2005.

Nyantakyi has repeatedly said he will not seek for re-election in the 2019 Ghana FA top post but several reports has emerged that the Wa All Stars financier will contest for the elections for the 5th term.

After George Afriyie who is the current vice president of the Ghana Football Association declared his intention to contest for the 2019 elections, there has been a huge intention between him and Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The former Accra Great Olympics Cheif Executive Officer has lost his position as the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman after his declaration.

Members of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association has lambasted George Afriyie after declaring his GFA presidency bid and have maintained that they will force Kwesi Nyantakyi to seek for re-election in 2019.

More to follow...