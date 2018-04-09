Yusif Abubakar Insists Confed Cup Group Stage Spot Not Sealed Yet Despite 6-1 First Leg Advantage

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar insists his side's qualification to the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup is not done yet despite having a 6-1 advantage in the first leg play-offs.

The Ghanaian champions produced an outstanding performance to see off Madagascan side Fosa Juniors at the Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium on Sunday.

Two goals each from Elvis Opoku and Sam Adams with other two from Zakaria Mumuni and Bright Agyei after coming from behind a 4th-minute deficit made sure the Fire Boys secured the big time.

"Never at all. I always say football is 90 minutes and extra time. If you are able to score six and then the opponents get a goal. Although the one goal might not be enough as if the margin was narrow," he said.

"They (Fosa Juniors) can also take the time to score six at their home within the same 90 minutes so we need to make sure we remain focused."

Moreover, coach Abubakar indicated he will only celebrate after a place in the group stage is secured after the second leg.

This will go down into the club's folklore as a monumental achievement since the club was established, their first-ever appearance in the group stage of an African club competition.

"I will only celebrate if after the second leg we make it to the group stage of the competition," he added.

"I am happy at the moment though but it is not over. We have to make sure we qualify completely."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com