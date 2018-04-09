Yusif Abubakar Heaps Praises On Aduana Stars Players After Fosa Juniors Trashing

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar has hailed his players mental fortitude in their heavy win over Fosa Juniors in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup eliminate at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Sunday.

The Fire Boys have a foot in the next round of the Confederation Cup following a convincing home win on Sunday.

The Premier League champions conceded first before hitting the visitors for six at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

Bright Adjei and Zakaria Mumuni scored a goal each, while Sam Adams and Elvis Opoku each recorded a brace, after Jose Alain Randrianantenaina gave the visitors the lead.

Coach Abubakar lavished praises on his team's positive spirit and says the boys were mentally ready for the game, hence the huge score.

"It was a good game, it was not easy but the mental toughness to come back after going down in three minutes was good."

"So when they scored the first goal, if you don't have the character, you can not stand and make sure you equalize and get ahead," he said after the game."

Aduana travel to Madagascar in a fortnight time for the second leg and an aggregate win will see them through to the group stages.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com