Akonnor Lauds Tactically Superior Ashgold Sfter Kotoko Win

AshantiGold head coach Charles Akunnor has lauded his side’s tactical supremacy after they claimed a 2-0 victory against Asante Kotoko in the Adansi derby.

The first half was cagey as the Porcupine Warriors kept the free-scoring Miners at bay with their defensive tactics.

But the Miners men opened up their opponents in the second half and defeated them courtesy goals from Abdul Samed and Shafiu Mumuni.

"It was a good game, we were patient in the game, Kotoko were defensive but we stayed true to our play because we knew at some point in the game they were going to open up and with the substitutions we made, it helped in opening spaces in their defense," Akunnor said.

"I'm happy for my players because they listened to the tactical instructions and executed it perfectly."

The win extends Ashgold's unbeaten start to the season. They sit at the summit of the log with 13 points after 5 matches.