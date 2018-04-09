Fabin Bemoans Missed Chances After Ashgold Loss

Asante Kotoko head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has lamented his team's failure to take their chances after the 2-0 derby defeat to AshantiGold.

Kotoko were aiming to continue their winning streak in the league after earning seven points from a possible 12 but were put to the sword by the Miners.

The Porcupine Warriors lack of killer instinct in front of goal was their undoing amid wasting glorious chances to hand the Miners their first league defeat.

Coach Fabin admitted his side were better and deserved to beat the league leaders but their wastefulness denied them at least a point.

“We shot ourselves in the foot because we had two clear chances to break the deadlock but failed, which was bad on our part,'' Fabin said in a post-match interview.

"In association football, if you fail to take your chances, you will definitely be punished and that's exactly what we suffered here."

"We are expecting one or two players to come and help our course. Saddick Adams has started training and also we are waiting for Frederick Boateng's ITC, so I think we'll be stronger when these players join the team in our subsequent matches, but like I said if you fail to execute your chances you'll be punished," he lamented.

Asante Kotoko will look to bounce back when they face Ebusua Dwarfs in mid-week at Baba Yara Stadium.

