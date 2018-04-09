Saddick Keen On Early Recovery

Injured Asante Kotoko attacker, Saddick Adams has said that, he is disturbed with the consistent injuries and wants to recover quickly to join his teammates on the field.

The former Atletico Madrid youth striker sustained an injury during an away game in Kotoko's Confederation Cup defeat to CARA Brazzaville of Congo last two months making it one of reoccurred injuries last season.

Adams, has since not featured for the Porcupines in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, which hits week four this weekend.

However, he told the GNA Sports his injury situation was improving.

'I have started running on my own. And so I hope be back soon. I am just praying to be fit in time to join my teammates,' he said

He added that, he was getting frustrated in the treatment room and couldn't wait to get back on the field.

'I miss football a lot but injury is part of the game. It is disturbing when injury happens to a player but I hope to come back stronger.'

The 28-year-old was a top joint scorer in the last edition of the MTN FA Cup after bagging in five goals for the Porcupine Warriors.