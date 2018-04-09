Elizabeth Owusua's Goal Secures Win For Sea Lions In FreshPak NWL

Elizabeth Owusua's 40th minute header was enough for Sea Lions to start their 2017/2018 FreshPak National Women's League campaign on a bright note.

A youthful side, Sea Lions beat experienced Immigration Ladies 1-0 in matchday one of the FreshPak National Women's League played on Saturday at the Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman.

The win sent the gathered supporters into a wild jubilation having recorded an away win over Immigration ladies.

Owusua capitalized on Patricia Mantey's blunder to head home the only goal of the match. Though, Mantey, currently the number one shot-stopper for the Black Queens had a touch of the flying ball, it flipped through her hands and Owusua punished the homers with a fine header.

Sea lions, who are enjoying their third season in the league dominated play from defense to attack and their impressive play on the day rewarded them the victory.

From recess, the coach of Immigration Ladies Douglas Addy introduced Sylvia Nelson and Rumatu Tahiru to help his side snatch a win but the defense of Sea Lions built around Blessing Agbomadze, Ellen Ampong and Gifty Torke denied the homers the opportunity.

Owusua again came close to grabbing a brace after Immigration Ladies, Abigail Sarfo fouled Theresa Kobbinah at the edge of the penalty box. Kobbinah sent a long shot into the opponent's 18 yard box but Owusua's effort was missed narrowly.

At the end of the match, Sea Lions playmaker Zinatu Alhassan who was a delight to watch was named the Woman of the match.

In a post-match interview, coach of the visitors Eddie Williams congratulated his side saying 'Playing an experienced Immigration ladies was not easy. But with hard work and tactical discipline, we were superior.'

He added that, Cecelia Hagan was outstanding in his team.