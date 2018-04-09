Matchday Five NASCO Man Of The Match Winners

The matchday five of the Ghana Premier League produced some interesting results with League leaders, Ashgold defeating Asante Kotoko 2:0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Berekum Chelsea deepened the woes of Hearts of Oak humbling them by 3:0.

Below are the match winners

OBUASI LENCLAY: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 Bechem United (Solomon Okudzeto – Daniel Egyin {Penalty})

MAN OF THE MATCH: Solomon Okudzeto (Ebusua Dwarfs)

OBUASI LENCLAY: Wa All Stars 1-1 Elmina Sharks (David Abanga – Samuel Arthur)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Kingsley Osei Effah (Wa All Stars)

TEMA SPORTS STADIUM: Inter Allies 1-0 WAFA (Victorien Adebayor)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Usmar Basiru (WAFA)

OBUASI LEN CLAY: AshantiGold 2-0 Asante Kotoko (Samed Ibrahim & Shafiu Mumuni)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Richard Osei Agyemang (AshantiGold)

DAWU PARK: Dreams FC 0-0 Karela United

MAN OF THE MATCH: Donald Wellington (Karela United)

GOLDEN CITY PARK: Berekum Chelsea 3-0 Hearts of Oak (Stephen Amankonah, Briamah Mohammed & Collins Ameyaw)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Collins Ameyaw (Berekum Chelsea)

OBUASI LENCLAY: Eleven Wonders 0-2 Liberty Professionals (Bright Andoh & Benjamin Eshun)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Bright Andoh (Liberty Professionals)