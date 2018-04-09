The matchday five of the Ghana Premier League produced some interesting results with League leaders, Ashgold defeating Asante Kotoko 2:0 at the Obuasi Len Cl...
Matchday Five NASCO Man Of The Match Winners
The matchday five of the Ghana Premier League produced some interesting results with League leaders, Ashgold defeating Asante Kotoko 2:0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.
Berekum Chelsea deepened the woes of Hearts of Oak humbling them by 3:0.
Below are the match winners
OBUASI LENCLAY: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 Bechem United (Solomon Okudzeto – Daniel Egyin {Penalty})
MAN OF THE MATCH: Solomon Okudzeto (Ebusua Dwarfs)
OBUASI LENCLAY: Wa All Stars 1-1 Elmina Sharks (David Abanga – Samuel Arthur)
MAN OF THE MATCH: Kingsley Osei Effah (Wa All Stars)
TEMA SPORTS STADIUM: Inter Allies 1-0 WAFA (Victorien Adebayor)
MAN OF THE MATCH: Usmar Basiru (WAFA)
OBUASI LEN CLAY: AshantiGold 2-0 Asante Kotoko (Samed Ibrahim & Shafiu Mumuni)
MAN OF THE MATCH: Richard Osei Agyemang (AshantiGold)
DAWU PARK: Dreams FC 0-0 Karela United
MAN OF THE MATCH: Donald Wellington (Karela United)
GOLDEN CITY PARK: Berekum Chelsea 3-0 Hearts of Oak (Stephen Amankonah, Briamah Mohammed & Collins Ameyaw)
MAN OF THE MATCH: Collins Ameyaw (Berekum Chelsea)
OBUASI LENCLAY: Eleven Wonders 0-2 Liberty Professionals (Bright Andoh & Benjamin Eshun)
MAN OF THE MATCH: Bright Andoh (Liberty Professionals)