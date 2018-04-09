Jerome Otchere Labels Referee Samuel Sukah's Eight Match Ban As "Very Harsh"

Communication Member of Dreams FC, Jerome Otchere has reiterated that the Ghana Football Association's Match Review Committee's decision to ban Referee Samuel Sukah eight-match is very harsh.

After a careful review of the match between Ebusua Dwarfs and Berekum Chelsea played in Cape Coast, the controversial referee was deemed to have awarded a bad penalty against Berekum Chelsea.

But the astute football journalist speaking on GTV Sports+ program, Sunday Night Live expressed his displeasure after referee Samuel Sukah was banned for eight matches.

"I am beginning to feel that we don't need to be quick on some certain things.

"Personally, I don't like referee Samuel Sukah based on some certain decisions has taken in the past but I have to admit that we are humans and slapping him with eight-match ban is very harsh.

The former Kotoko Express editor, however, applauded the country's football governing body for also punishing the match commissioner and not the Sukah only.

"The GFA is doing something right because the Match Commissioner was also punished.

"The FA felt he [the match commissioner] should have captured the decision in his match report.

"I am satisfied with the GFA's decision to punish the match commissioner but to ban Samuel Sukah for eight-match is very harsh," he added.