BREAKING: Ghanaian Midfielder Aziz Tetteh Loses Dad

Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Abdul Tetteh is in a state of mourning after losing his father.

Alhaji Yahaya Tetteh's sad end occurred at his residence in Prisons quarters in Cantonment, Accra on Sunday morning.

According to close family sources, Alhaji Tetteh was in good health as of yesterday.

Yahaya Tetteh is a younger sibling of former Liberty Professionals president Alhaji Ibrahim Sly Tetteh, who passed on seven years ago after suffering cardiac arrest.

The news will come as a major blow to Aziz Tetteh, who is just beginning to find his feet at his new club, Dynamo Moscow.

According to Islamic traditions, he will be buried on Monday morning.

